Zach LaVine plus his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, a 131-87 win against the Nets, LaVine had 32 points and six rebounds.

Now let's dig into LaVine's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.1 26.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 5.2 Assists 3.5 4.0 3.2 PRA 34.5 33 34.6 PR 30.5 29 31.4 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.2



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 19.1% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.8 per contest.

LaVine is averaging 7.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 24.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Bulls rank 17th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the 15th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Wizards are 11th in the league, giving up 43 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have allowed 23.8 per game, sixth in the NBA.

The Wizards are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach LaVine vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 41 38 5 2 4 0 2 12/7/2022 34 25 7 5 5 0 2

