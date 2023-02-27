Blackhawks vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Anaheim Ducks (19-34-7) host the Chicago Blackhawks (21-32-5), who have won five in a row, on Monday, February 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and NBCS-CHI.
Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Ducks (-140)
|Blackhawks (+120)
|6
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 54 games this season, and won 19 (35.2%).
- This season Chicago has won 16 of its 51 games, or 31.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 33 of 58 games this season.
Blackhawks vs. Ducks Rankings
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|149 (31st)
|Goals
|145 (32nd)
|247 (32nd)
|Goals Allowed
|207 (24th)
|27 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (28th)
|56 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (19th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Five of Chicago's last 10 games have hit the over.
- The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- During their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.6 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blackhawks have scored 145 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.
- The Blackhawks have given up 207 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th.
- Their -62 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
