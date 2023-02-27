How to Watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - February 27
The No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones (17-11, 8-8 Big 12) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Iowa State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents.
- In games Iowa State shoots better than 44.7% from the field, it is 11-3 overall.
- The Cyclones are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 188th.
- The Cyclones average only 2.5 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Mountaineers give up (70.8).
- When Iowa State totals more than 70.8 points, it is 10-2.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Iowa State is posting 9.7 more points per game (72.2) than it is in away games (62.5).
- In 2022-23, the Cyclones are ceding 55.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 69.2.
- Iowa State is averaging 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.8 more threes and 7.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (5.4 threes per game, 28.7% three-point percentage).
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 61-55
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/21/2023
|@ Texas
|L 72-54
|Moody Center
|2/25/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 61-50
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/27/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
