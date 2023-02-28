Ayo Dosunmu could make a big impact for the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Toronto Raptors.

In his most recent game, a 102-82 win against the Wizards, Dosunmu had two steals.

In this article, we dig into Dosunmu's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Ayo Dosunmu Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.3 8.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 3.4 Assists -- 2.8 3.7 PRA -- 15.2 15.1 PR -- 12.4 11.4 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Ayo Dosunmu's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Ayo Dosunmu Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 8.5% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

He's taken 2.6 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Dosunmu's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.9 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Raptors are the ninth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Raptors have allowed 42.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 10th in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 24th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors are ranked 17th in the NBA, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Ayo Dosunmu vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 27 12 4 2 2 2 0 11/6/2022 38 15 3 3 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Dosunmu or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.