Zach LaVine plus his Chicago Bulls teammates take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 102-82 win over the Wizards, LaVine totaled 27 points and four assists.

Below, we break down LaVine's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.2 27.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 5.2 Assists 3.5 4.0 3.2 PRA 33.5 33.1 36.3 PR 29.5 29.1 33.1 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.3



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 19.2% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 24.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

The Bulls rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are eighth in the league, giving up 112.2 points per game.

The Raptors allow 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the league.

The Raptors are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors have allowed 12.4 makes per game, 17th in the NBA.

Zach LaVine vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 32 30 3 5 4 0 2

