Wednesday's contest at Allen Fieldhouse has the Iowa State Cyclones (18-8) matching up with the Kansas Jayhawks (17-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-68 victory for Iowa State, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Cyclones are coming off of an 84-56 victory against TCU in their last game on Saturday.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Iowa State vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 69, Kansas 68

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Cyclones defeated the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners, 86-78, on January 28.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cyclones are 5-6 (.455%) -- tied for the 24th-most victories.

Iowa State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 13

74-62 over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on December 18

81-77 on the road over Baylor (No. 33) on February 18

69-64 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 34) on January 18

99-76 at home over Columbia (No. 36) on November 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa State Performance Insights