Iowa State vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest at Allen Fieldhouse has the Iowa State Cyclones (18-8) matching up with the Kansas Jayhawks (17-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-68 victory for Iowa State, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Cyclones are coming off of an 84-56 victory against TCU in their last game on Saturday.
Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 69, Kansas 68
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Cyclones defeated the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners, 86-78, on January 28.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cyclones are 5-6 (.455%) -- tied for the 24th-most victories.
- Iowa State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 13
- 74-62 over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on December 18
- 81-77 on the road over Baylor (No. 33) on February 18
- 69-64 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 34) on January 18
- 99-76 at home over Columbia (No. 36) on November 20
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones put up 75.2 points per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per outing (158th in college basketball). They have a +303 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Iowa State has put up 71.9 points per game in Big 12 action, and 75.2 overall.
- At home the Cyclones are scoring 78.3 points per game, 6.4 more than they are averaging away (71.9).
- In 2022-23 Iowa State is giving up 10.7 fewer points per game at home (59.2) than away (69.9).
- The Cyclones are averaging 73.1 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 2.1 fewer points than their average for the season (75.2).
