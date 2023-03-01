How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Kansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 1
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa State Cyclones' (18-8) Big 12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks (17-10) at Allen Fieldhouse. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa State vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison
- The Cyclones put up 12.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (63).
- When Iowa State gives up fewer than 72.1 points, it is 14-2.
- Iowa State is 18-5 when it scores more than 63 points.
- The Jayhawks average 72.1 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 63.5 the Cyclones give up.
- Kansas is 17-5 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
- Kansas' record is 17-6 when it allows fewer than 75.2 points.
- The Jayhawks are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Cyclones concede to opponents (37.7%).
- The Cyclones' 42.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Baylor
|W 81-77
|Ferrell Center
|2/22/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 73-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|2/25/2023
|TCU
|W 84-56
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.