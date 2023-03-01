The Iowa State Cyclones' (18-8) Big 12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks (17-10) at Allen Fieldhouse. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa State vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Cyclones put up 12.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (63).
  • When Iowa State gives up fewer than 72.1 points, it is 14-2.
  • Iowa State is 18-5 when it scores more than 63 points.
  • The Jayhawks average 72.1 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 63.5 the Cyclones give up.
  • Kansas is 17-5 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
  • Kansas' record is 17-6 when it allows fewer than 75.2 points.
  • The Jayhawks are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Cyclones concede to opponents (37.7%).
  • The Cyclones' 42.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Jayhawks have conceded.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 @ Baylor W 81-77 Ferrell Center
2/22/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 73-68 Gallagher-Iba Arena
2/25/2023 TCU W 84-56 James H. Hilton Coliseum
3/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
3/4/2023 Texas Tech - James H. Hilton Coliseum

