Right now, the Northern Iowa Panthers (18-7) are listed with the eighth-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +4000 on the moneyline.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Northern Iowa with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Panthers will play on the road against the Belmont Bruins on Thursday, February 23 at 7:30 PM ET.

Panthers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +4000 (Bet $100 to win $4000)

Think the Panthers have what it takes to win it all? Check out their futures odds, plus tons of other ways to bet, at DraftKings Sportsbook. Use our link and get the best offer for first-time depositors!

Northern Iowa Team Stats

This year, the Panthers are 9-4 at home while putting together a 7-3 record on the road and going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

In MVC action, Northern Iowa is 13-3. It is 5-4 outside of conference play.

In one-possession games, the Panthers are 3-2. And they are 4-4 in games decided by six points or fewer.

With 74.3 points per game on offense, Northern Iowa is 41st in the nation. At the other end, it cedes 64.4 points per contest, which ranks 178th in college basketball.

Northern Iowa Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-4 | Q2 Record: 3-2 | Q3 Record: 5-1 | Q4 Record: 9-0

1-4 | 3-2 | 5-1 | 9-0 Northern Iowa has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER. Odds are subject to change, see DraftKings for the latest odds.