A battle featuring one of the top teams in the Western Conference versus one of the worst is set for Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, when the second-place Dallas Stars (32-16-13) visit the 15th-place Chicago Blackhawks (21-34-5).

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/22/2023 Stars Blackhawks 4-3 CHI 11/23/2022 Stars Blackhawks 6-4 DAL

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 215 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 148 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Max Domi 60 18 31 49 43 47 53.6% Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3% Seth Jones 50 6 21 27 46 40 - Taylor Raddysh 60 14 12 26 23 26 55.6% Philipp Kurashev 59 8 16 24 20 37 43.3%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 158 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 196 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players