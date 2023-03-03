Friday's game at Target Center has the Iowa Hawkeyes (23-6) taking on the Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) at 6:30 PM ET on March 3. Our computer prediction projects a 78-69 win for Iowa, who are favored by our model.

The Hawkeyes enter this contest following an 86-85 win against Indiana on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Purdue Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Iowa 78, Purdue 69

Iowa Schedule Analysis

  • On February 26, the Hawkeyes registered their best win of the season, an 86-85 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25.
  • The Hawkeyes have eight wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
  • Iowa has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on February 2
  • 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on December 7
  • 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 23
  • 94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 7
  • 83-68 at home over Purdue (No. 44) on December 29

Iowa Performance Insights

  • The Hawkeyes' +469 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.5 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per contest (327th in college basketball).
  • In conference matchups, Iowa tallies more points per game (89.2) than its season average (87.5).
  • Offensively, the Hawkeyes have fared better at home this year, scoring 90.1 points per game, compared to 85.9 per game away from home.
  • At home, Iowa is ceding 12.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than in road games (78.5).
  • In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been scoring 86.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

