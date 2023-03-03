The Iowa Hawkeyes (23-6) will host the Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) after winning 12 home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison

  • The Boilermakers put up an average of 71.1 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
  • Purdue has an 18-9 record when giving up fewer than 87.5 points.
  • When it scores more than 71.3 points, Purdue is 12-2.
  • The Hawkeyes score 87.5 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 65.0 the Boilermakers allow.
  • When Iowa puts up more than 65.0 points, it is 23-6.
  • Iowa is 15-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.1 points.
  • This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.9% from the field, 8% higher than the Boilermakers concede.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 @ Nebraska W 80-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/21/2023 @ Maryland L 96-68 Xfinity Center
2/26/2023 Indiana W 86-85 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
3/3/2023 Purdue - Target Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.