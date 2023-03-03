Patrick Beverley's Chicago Bulls take on the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 117-115 win versus the Pistons, Beverley totaled five points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals.

Below we will dive into Beverley's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Patrick Beverley Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.3 8.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 4.0 Assists 2.5 2.8 4.1 PRA -- 12.5 16.1 PR 10.5 9.7 12 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.3



Patrick Beverley Insights vs. the Suns

Beverley's Bulls average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.9 points per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game, the Suns are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Suns have given up 23.4 per game, fifth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.4 makes per game, second in the league.

Patrick Beverley vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 23 9 1 3 0 0 0 11/22/2022 29 0 10 2 0 0 0

