Patrick Williams and his Chicago Bulls teammates face the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 117-115 win versus the Pistons, Williams tallied 11 points and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Williams' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.1 9.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 3.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 15.7 14.9 PR 12.5 14.4 13.5 3PM 0.5 1.4 1.1



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 9.5% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's taken 3.4 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 14th in possessions per game with 101.8.

Allowing 110.9 points per contest, the Suns are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Suns have allowed 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

The Suns are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 23.4 assists per game.

The Suns allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Patrick Williams vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 28 2 3 1 0 1 0

