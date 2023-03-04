Drake vs. Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (18-9) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (11-17) at Knapp Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-63 and heavily favors Drake to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Bulldogs head into this game following an 83-63 win against Missouri State on Thursday.
Drake vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
Drake vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 83, Southern Illinois 63
Drake Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' best victory of the season came against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 100 team (No. 51), according to our computer rankings. The Bulldogs picked up the 80-62 home win on November 19.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Drake is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulldogs are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 56) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 61) on January 6
- 83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 76) on February 18
- 83-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 98) on March 2
- 80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 150) on January 8
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs average 78.7 points per game (15th in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (209th in college basketball). They have a +358 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.
- On offense, Drake is putting up 76.7 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (78.7 points per game) is 2 PPG higher.
- The Bulldogs post 81.3 points per game in home games, compared to 74 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.3 points per contest.
- Drake allows 62.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 66.4 away from home.
- The Bulldogs have been racking up 73.2 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 78.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
