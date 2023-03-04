Iowa vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (24-6) and the Maryland Terrapins (25-5) clashing at Target Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 77-76 win for Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 69-58 victory against Purdue in their last game on Friday.
Iowa vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 77, Maryland 76
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes picked up their signature win of the season on February 26, when they took down the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-85.
- The Hawkeyes have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (nine).
- Iowa has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 23
- 94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 7
- 83-68 at home over Purdue (No. 45) on December 29
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes have a +480 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.0 points per game. They're putting up 86.9 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 70.9 per contest to rank 322nd in college basketball.
- With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten contests, Iowa is scoring 2.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (86.9 PPG).
- The Hawkeyes are scoring 90.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 85.9 points per contest.
- Defensively, Iowa has been better at home this year, giving up 66.3 points per game, compared to 78.5 away from home.
- The Hawkeyes have been putting up 85.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 86.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
