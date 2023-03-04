Ferrell Center is where the Baylor Bears (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) and Iowa State Cyclones (17-12, 8-9 Big 12) will go head to head on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET. Jaren Holmes is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Arena: Ferrell Center

Ferrell Center Location: Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN

Iowa State's Last Game

In its previous game, Iowa State fell to West Virginia on Monday, 72-69. Gabe Kalscheur scored a team-high 26 points (and contributed one assist and one rebound).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gabe Kalscheur 26 1 1 1 0 5 Jaren Holmes 16 2 3 1 0 2 Tre King 7 5 0 0 1 0

Iowa State Players to Watch

Holmes is averaging team highs in points (13.1 per game) and assists (3.2). And he is producing 3.6 rebounds, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Tamin Lipsey is No. 1 on the Cyclones in assists (4.6 per game), and posts 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also delivers 2.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kalscheur is posting 12.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 40.3% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Osun Osunniyi is No. 1 on the Cyclones in rebounding (4.1 per game), and averages 8.7 points and 1.2 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Caleb Grill gives the Cyclones 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)