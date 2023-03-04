The Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-12) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Raiders put up an average of 69.9 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 64.8 the Cyclones give up to opponents.
  • Texas Tech is 17-3 when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.
  • Texas Tech has put together a 16-5 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
  • The 75.9 points per game the Cyclones score are 8.9 more points than the Red Raiders give up (67).
  • Iowa State is 15-5 when scoring more than 67 points.
  • Iowa State is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 69.9 points.
  • This year the Cyclones are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Red Raiders concede.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/22/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 73-68 Gallagher-Iba Arena
2/25/2023 TCU W 84-56 James H. Hilton Coliseum
3/1/2023 @ Kansas L 98-93 Allen Fieldhouse
3/4/2023 Texas Tech - James H. Hilton Coliseum

