Saturday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (20-8) and the Missouri State Lady Bears (19-9) at McLeod Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors Northern Iowa to take home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Panthers are coming off of an 85-76 victory against Southern Illinois in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 74, Missouri State 63

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Panthers secured their best win of the season on February 1, a 49-47 home victory.

Northern Iowa has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 48) on January 11

74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 76) on January 1

82-60 over Tulane (No. 96) on November 24

65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 122) on November 25

84-64 at home over Saint Louis (No. 128) on November 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Iowa Performance Insights