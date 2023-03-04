Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (20-8) and the Missouri State Lady Bears (19-9) at McLeod Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors Northern Iowa to take home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Panthers are coming off of an 85-76 victory against Southern Illinois in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 74, Missouri State 63
Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis
- Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Panthers secured their best win of the season on February 1, a 49-47 home victory.
- Northern Iowa has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).
Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 48) on January 11
- 74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 76) on January 1
- 82-60 over Tulane (No. 96) on November 24
- 65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 122) on November 25
- 84-64 at home over Saint Louis (No. 128) on November 13
Northern Iowa Performance Insights
- The Panthers average 74.8 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per outing (195th in college basketball). They have a +279 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game.
- Northern Iowa is posting 75.4 points per game this season in conference action, which is 0.6 more points per game than its season average (74.8).
- The Panthers are scoring 75.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.6 more points than they're averaging in road games (74.6).
- In home games, Northern Iowa is allowing 6.2 fewer points per game (62.3) than in road games (68.5).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Panthers have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 75.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 74.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.
