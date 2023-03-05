The Chicago Bulls (29-35) and the Indiana Pacers (28-36) are set to meet on Sunday at United Center, with a tip-off time of 3:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Nikola Vucevic and Myles Turner are two players to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pacers

Game Day: Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 5 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls fell to the Suns on Friday, 125-104. Their high scorer was DeMar DeRozan with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 31 0 6 2 0 1 Zach LaVine 27 4 4 1 0 2 Nikola Vucevic 13 9 2 1 0 1

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic paces the Bulls at 11.3 rebounds per contest, while also posting 3.3 assists and 17.7 points. He is fifth in the league in rebounding.

Zach LaVine is posting 24.4 points, 4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Patrick Williams puts up 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Ayo Dosunmu posts 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 28.4 4.4 3 0.5 0.5 2.4 Nikola Vucevic 16 11.3 2.3 0.4 0.5 1.2 DeMar DeRozan 16 2 4.3 0.6 0.4 0.3 Coby White 10.8 2.9 3.2 0.7 0.1 1.7 Patrick Williams 9.8 3.5 1.2 1.3 0.6 1.1

