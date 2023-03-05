Kris Murray and Derrick Walker are two players to watch when the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-15, 8-11 Big Ten) go head to head at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Big Ten Network.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 5 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa's Last Game

Iowa was victorious in its most recent game versus Indiana, 90-68, on Tuesday. Murray led the way with 26 points, and also had seven rebounds and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kris Murray 26 7 3 0 2 5 Tony Perkins 23 10 8 0 0 1 Payton Sandfort 16 3 0 0 0 5

Iowa Players to Watch

Murray is tops on the Hawkeyes with 20.5 points per game and 8 rebounds, while also posting 1.8 assists.

Filip Rebraca posts 14 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Tony Perkins puts up 12.6 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Payton Sandfort averages 10.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Connor McCaffery paces the Hawkeyes at 3.6 assists per game, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds and 6.6 points.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)