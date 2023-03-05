Iowa vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (25-6) and Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6) going head-to-head at Target Center has a projected final score of 79-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Hawkeyes are coming off of an 89-84 victory over Maryland in their most recent game on Saturday.
Iowa vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Iowa vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 79, Ohio State 74
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26, the Hawkeyes secured their best win of the season, an 86-85 home victory.
- The Hawkeyes have 10 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 23
- 94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 7
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes average 87.0 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per outing (325th in college basketball). They have a +485 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game.
- With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten tilts, Iowa is posting 2.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (87.0 PPG).
- Offensively, the Hawkeyes have fared better in home games this year, scoring 90.1 points per game, compared to 85.9 per game in road games.
- Iowa is allowing 66.3 points per game this season at home, which is 12.2 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (78.5).
- The Hawkeyes have been racking up 86.3 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
