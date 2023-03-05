How to Watch the Iowa vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (25-6) will aim to secure the Big Ten championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they meet the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6) on Sunday at 5:00 PM.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Iowa vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes' 81.0 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- Ohio State has a 23-5 record when allowing fewer than 87.0 points.
- When it scores more than 71.3 points, Ohio State is 21-2.
- The Hawkeyes average 87.0 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 67.1 the Buckeyes give up.
- When Iowa totals more than 67.1 points, it is 23-6.
- Iowa is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 81.0 points.
- The Hawkeyes are making 50.6% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Buckeyes allow to opponents (42.0%).
- The Buckeyes' 46.8 shooting percentage from the field is 6.6 higher than the Hawkeyes have conceded.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|Indiana
|W 86-85
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/3/2023
|Purdue
|W 69-58
|Target Center
|3/4/2023
|Maryland
|W 89-84
|Target Center
|3/5/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Target Center
