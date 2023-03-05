The Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic included, hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 125-104 loss against the Suns, Vucevic had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Below we will look at Vucevic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.7 16 Rebounds 11.5 11.3 11.3 Assists 2.5 3.3 2.3 PRA 33.5 32.3 29.6 PR 30.5 29 27.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.2



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Pacers

Vucevic is responsible for taking 16.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.2 per game.

He's taken 4.6 threes per game, or 16.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vucevic's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.7 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

The Pacers give up 117.3 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers concede 45.8 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the NBA.

Giving up 26.3 assists per contest, the Pacers are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 37 19 7 3 3 2 0 1/24/2023 33 20 8 5 2 2 0 10/26/2022 31 14 7 4 1 0 0

