Zach LaVine plus his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 3, LaVine produced 27 points and four assists in a 125-104 loss against the Suns.

Let's look at LaVine's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.4 28.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 4.4 Assists 3.5 4 3 PRA 33.5 33.1 35.8 PR 29.5 29.1 32.8 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.4



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Pacers

LaVine is responsible for taking 19.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 25.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

LaVine's Bulls average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Pacers allow 117.3 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

The Pacers give up 45.8 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the league.

Allowing 26.3 assists per contest, the Pacers are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pacers are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach LaVine vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 43 35 11 7 4 1 0 1/24/2023 38 14 3 4 0 0 0 10/26/2022 35 28 6 5 6 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.