The Detroit Red Wings (28-26-9) -- who've lost six straight -- host the Chicago Blackhawks (22-36-5) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

You can see the Red Wings try to take down the Blackhawks on TNT.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TNT Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2022 Blackhawks Red Wings 4-3 (F/OT) CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks give up 3.5 goals per game (223 in total), 24th in the NHL.

With 156 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 29 goals over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Seth Jones 53 10 21 31 49 42 - Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3% Taylor Raddysh 63 14 12 26 23 28 55.6% Philipp Kurashev 62 9 16 25 23 38 44.3% Andreas Athanasiou 62 14 11 25 35 42 38.1%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have conceded 205 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.

The Red Wings' 186 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 24th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Red Wings are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players