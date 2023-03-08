The Detroit Red Wings (28-26-9) -- who've lost six straight -- host the Chicago Blackhawks (22-36-5) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

You can see the Red Wings try to take down the Blackhawks on TNT.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/21/2022 Blackhawks Red Wings 4-3 (F/OT) CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks give up 3.5 goals per game (223 in total), 24th in the NHL.
  • With 156 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 29 goals over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Seth Jones 53 10 21 31 49 42 -
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Taylor Raddysh 63 14 12 26 23 28 55.6%
Philipp Kurashev 62 9 16 25 23 38 44.3%
Andreas Athanasiou 62 14 11 25 35 42 38.1%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings have conceded 205 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.
  • The Red Wings' 186 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 24th in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Red Wings are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 62 23 36 59 34 47 54%
David Perron 63 16 23 39 28 28 22.2%
Dominik Kubalik 62 17 21 38 14 11 48.4%
Andrew Copp 63 6 28 34 32 15 48.7%
Lucas Raymond 55 15 18 33 20 24 31.3%

