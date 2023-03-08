See the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (29-36), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Bulls prepare for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (46-19) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, March 8 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Bulls' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 125-122 loss to the Pacers. Zach LaVine totaled 42 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Javonte Green SG Out Knee 5.9 2.9 0.8

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: Questionable (Illness), Vlatko Cancar: Questionable (Wrist), Zeke Nnaji: Out (Shoulder)

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and NBCS-CHI

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls average only 0.4 more points per game (113) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.6).

Chicago has put together a 23-11 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.

The Bulls are averaging 106.7 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 6.3 fewer points than their average for the season (113).

Chicago makes 10.3 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) at a 36.1% rate (16th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 35.3% from deep.

The Bulls average 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in league), and give up 110.1 points per 100 possessions (eighth in NBA).

Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -9 225.5

