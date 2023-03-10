Drake vs. Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (19-9) and the Missouri State Lady Bears (20-10) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 74-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Drake squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 10.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Bulldogs claimed a 91-68 win over Southern Illinois.
Drake vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Drake vs. Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 74, Missouri State 65
Drake Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs picked up their best win of the season on November 19 by registering an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 52-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- The Bulldogs have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 52) on November 19
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 60) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on January 6
- 83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 76) on February 18
- 83-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on March 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game with a +381 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.1 points per game (13th in college basketball) and give up 65.5 per outing (209th in college basketball).
- Drake is posting 77.5 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 1.6 fewer points per game than its season average (79.1).
- The Bulldogs are scoring 82.0 points per game this year at home, which is 8.0 more points than they're averaging in away games (74.0).
- In 2022-23, Drake is surrendering 62.7 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 66.4.
- The Bulldogs have been scoring 76.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 79.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.