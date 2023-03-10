Friday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (19-9) and the Missouri State Lady Bears (20-10) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 74-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Drake squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 10.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Bulldogs claimed a 91-68 win over Southern Illinois.

Drake vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Drake vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 74, Missouri State 65

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs picked up their best win of the season on November 19 by registering an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 52-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Bulldogs have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 52) on November 19

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 60) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on January 6

83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 76) on February 18

83-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on March 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Drake Performance Insights