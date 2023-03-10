Friday's contest features the Iowa State Cyclones (19-9) and the Baylor Bears (19-11) facing off at Municipal Auditorium (on March 10) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 win for Iowa State.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Cyclones secured a 76-52 victory over Texas Tech.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Iowa State 71, Baylor 67

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Cyclones beat the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats, 74-62, on December 18.
  • The Cyclones have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).
  • Iowa State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18
  • 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13
  • 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 28
  • 81-77 on the road over Baylor (No. 33) on February 18
  • 64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on January 21

Iowa State Performance Insights

  • The Cyclones average 75.9 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (182nd in college basketball). They have a +322 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game.
  • Offensively, Iowa State is scoring 73.3 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (75.9 points per game) is 2.6 PPG higher.
  • At home, the Cyclones are averaging 4.3 more points per game (78.1) than they are in away games (73.8).
  • In home games, Iowa State is giving up 13.9 fewer points per game (58.6) than in away games (72.5).
  • The Cyclones' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 76.1 points per contest compared to the 75.9 they've averaged this year.

