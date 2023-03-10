The No. 3 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-9) are taking on the No. 6 seed Baylor Bears (19-11) in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday at Municipal Auditorium. The matchup is scheduled for 8:30 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa State vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 64.4 the Cyclones allow.
  • Baylor has put together a 16-7 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.
  • Iowa State is 15-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.
  • The Cyclones score 75.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 62.4 the Bears allow.
  • Iowa State is 19-6 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
  • When Baylor gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 19-6.
  • This season the Cyclones are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Bears give up.
  • The Bears shoot 43.3% from the field, just 5.3% higher than the Cyclones concede.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 TCU W 84-56 James H. Hilton Coliseum
3/1/2023 @ Kansas L 98-93 Allen Fieldhouse
3/4/2023 Texas Tech W 76-52 James H. Hilton Coliseum
3/10/2023 Baylor - Municipal Auditorium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.