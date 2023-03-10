Friday's contest that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (21-8) against the UIC Flames (18-14) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-56 in favor of Northern Iowa, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 10.

The Panthers won their last outing 86-67 against Missouri State on Saturday.

Northern Iowa vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Northern Iowa vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 72, UIC 56

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Panthers beat the Drake Bulldogs (No. 45 in our computer rankings) in a 70-69 win on January 11 -- their best victory of the season.

The Panthers have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 45) on January 11

49-47 at home over Drake (No. 45) on February 1

74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 76) on January 1

82-60 over Tulane (No. 99) on November 24

86-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on March 4

Northern Iowa Performance Insights