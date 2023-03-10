Northern Iowa vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (21-8) against the UIC Flames (18-14) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-56 in favor of Northern Iowa, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 10.
The Panthers won their last outing 86-67 against Missouri State on Saturday.
Northern Iowa vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northern Iowa vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 72, UIC 56
Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers beat the Drake Bulldogs (No. 45 in our computer rankings) in a 70-69 win on January 11 -- their best victory of the season.
- The Panthers have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.
Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 45) on January 11
- 49-47 at home over Drake (No. 45) on February 1
- 74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 76) on January 1
- 82-60 over Tulane (No. 99) on November 24
- 86-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on March 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northern Iowa Performance Insights
- The Panthers outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (scoring 75.2 points per game to rank 32nd in college basketball while giving up 64.9 per contest to rank 197th in college basketball) and have a +298 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Northern Iowa is tallying 76 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (75.2 points per game) is 0.8 PPG lower.
- The Panthers are scoring 75.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 74.6 points per contest.
- Northern Iowa is ceding 62.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.9 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (68.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers have been putting up 74.8 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 75.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.