Ayo Dosunmu and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be taking on the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Dosunmu, in his last action, had eight points and two steals in a 117-96 win over the Nuggets.

In this article, we look at Dosunmu's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Ayo Dosunmu Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.1 6.6 Rebounds -- 3.0 3.1 Assists -- 2.7 2.0 PRA -- 14.8 11.7 PR -- 12.1 9.7 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.4



Ayo Dosunmu Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Ayo Dosunmu has made 3.7 shots per game, which adds up to 8.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 7.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Dosunmu's opponents, the Rockets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.5.

On defense, the Rockets have given up 118.5 points per game, which is 28th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets have given up 41.5 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are 21st in the NBA, conceding 25.9 per contest.

The Rockets concede 14.7 made 3-pointers per game, worst in the league.

Ayo Dosunmu vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 23 9 3 1 2 0 1

