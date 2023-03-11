The Chicago Bulls (30-36) square off against the Houston Rockets (15-51) as 7.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet SW.

Bulls vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -7.5 -

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Out of Chicago's 66 games with a set total, 28 have hit the over (42.4%).
  • The Bulls have a 33-33-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Chicago has won 15 out of the 29 games, or 51.7%, in which it has been favored.
  • Chicago has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -275 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Bulls vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 0 0% 113.1 223.4 112.5 231 228.8
Rockets 0 0% 110.3 223.4 118.5 231 229.4

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • The Bulls have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have gone over the total four times.
  • Against the spread, Chicago has played better at home, covering 18 times in 33 home games, and 15 times in 33 road games.
  • The Bulls score 113.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 118.5 the Rockets give up.
  • When Chicago scores more than 118.5 points, it is 17-6 against the spread and 15-8 overall.

Bulls vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Bulls and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 33-33 4-2 28-38
Rockets 27-39 16-23 33-33

Bulls vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bulls Rockets
113.1
Points Scored (PG)
 110.3
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
17-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-12
15-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 11-15
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.5
9
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
21-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 14-9
18-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-15

