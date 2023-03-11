Bulls vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (30-36) square off against the Houston Rockets (15-51) as 7.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet SW.
Bulls vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-7.5
|-
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Out of Chicago's 66 games with a set total, 28 have hit the over (42.4%).
- The Bulls have a 33-33-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Chicago has won 15 out of the 29 games, or 51.7%, in which it has been favored.
- Chicago has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -275 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
Bulls vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|0
|0%
|113.1
|223.4
|112.5
|231
|228.8
|Rockets
|0
|0%
|110.3
|223.4
|118.5
|231
|229.4
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have gone over the total four times.
- Against the spread, Chicago has played better at home, covering 18 times in 33 home games, and 15 times in 33 road games.
- The Bulls score 113.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 118.5 the Rockets give up.
- When Chicago scores more than 118.5 points, it is 17-6 against the spread and 15-8 overall.
Bulls vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|33-33
|4-2
|28-38
|Rockets
|27-39
|16-23
|33-33
Bulls vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Bulls
|Rockets
|113.1
|110.3
|21
|29
|17-6
|14-12
|15-8
|11-15
|112.5
|118.5
|9
|28
|21-8
|14-9
|18-11
|8-15
