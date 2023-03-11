The Chicago Bulls (30-36) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for their Saturday, March 11 game against the Houston Rockets (15-51) at Toyota Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bulls enter this game on the heels of a 117-96 win against the Nuggets on Wednesday. In the Bulls' win, Zach LaVine led the way with a team-high 29 points (adding five rebounds and four assists).

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Javonte Green SG Out Knee 5.9 2.9 0.8

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable (Thigh)

Bulls vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet SW

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls put up 5.4 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Rockets allow (118.5).

When Chicago scores more than 118.5 points, it is 15-8.

In their last 10 games, the Bulls have been putting up 109.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 113.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Chicago connects on 10.2 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 2.9 fewer than its opponents (13.1). It is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc (15th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.3%.

The Bulls put up 111.4 points per 100 possessions (18th in the league), while allowing 110 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Bulls vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -8 224

