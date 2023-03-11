The No. 2 seed Oklahoma Sooners (25-5) will head into the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 3 seed Iowa State Cyclones (20-9) on Saturday at Municipal Auditorium, starting at 3:30 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Cyclones' 75.8 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 75.4 the Sooners give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.4 points, Iowa State is 12-3.

Oklahoma's record is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 75.8 points.

The Sooners record 20.6 more points per game (84.9) than the Cyclones allow (64.3).

Oklahoma is 24-3 when scoring more than 64.3 points.

When Iowa State allows fewer than 84.9 points, it is 18-8.

The Sooners shoot 45.4% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cyclones allow defensively.

The Cyclones' 42.7 shooting percentage from the field is 2.6 higher than the Sooners have conceded.

Iowa State Schedule