Iowa State vs. Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big 12 Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the Texas Longhorns (25-8) against the Iowa State Cyclones (21-9) at Municipal Auditorium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of Texas. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 12.
The Cyclones' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 82-72 win over Oklahoma.
Iowa State vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Iowa State vs. Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 69, Iowa State 67
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- The Cyclones defeated the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats in a 74-62 win on December 18, which was their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cyclones are 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories, but also tied for the 45th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa State is 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13
- 82-72 over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on March 11
- 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 28
- 74-63 over Baylor (No. 37) on March 10
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game (posting 76.0 points per game, 27th in college basketball, and giving up 64.6 per contest, 184th in college basketball) and have a +343 scoring differential.
- In Big 12 games, Iowa State has averaged 2.7 fewer points (73.3) than overall (76.0) in 2022-23.
- The Cyclones average 78.1 points per game at home, and 73.8 away.
- At home Iowa State is giving up 58.6 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than it is away (72.5).
- While the Cyclones are averaging 76.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, producing 75.4 points per contest.
