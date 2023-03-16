The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (20-12) and the No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 6:50 PM. The matchup airs on TNT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. Iowa matchup.

Iowa vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TNT

Iowa vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Iowa has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1 point or more this season (in seven opportunities).

Auburn is 15-16-1 ATS this season.

So far this season, 19 out of the Tigers' 32 games have hit the over.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Hawkeyes have had the 58th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +15000.

Iowa has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.