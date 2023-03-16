How to Watch Iowa vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (20-12) will try to defeat the No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This contest tips off at 6:50 PM.
Iowa vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: TNT
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.7%).
- This season, Iowa has a 17-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.7% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 71st.
- The Hawkeyes put up 13.1 more points per game (80.2) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (67.1).
- Iowa is 12-3 when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- At home Iowa is scoring 89.8 points per game, 19.9 more than it is averaging on the road (69.9).
- At home, the Hawkeyes give up 76 points per game. Away, they allow 72.
- Beyond the arc, Iowa knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (10), and makes a lower percentage away (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) as well.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Indiana
|W 90-68
|Assembly Hall
|3/5/2023
|Nebraska
|L 81-77
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/9/2023
|Ohio State
|L 73-69
|United Center
|3/16/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
