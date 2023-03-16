The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (20-12) will try to defeat the No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This contest tips off at 6:50 PM.

Iowa vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: TNT

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

This season, Iowa has a 17-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.7% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 71st.

The Hawkeyes put up 13.1 more points per game (80.2) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (67.1).

Iowa is 12-3 when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

At home Iowa is scoring 89.8 points per game, 19.9 more than it is averaging on the road (69.9).

At home, the Hawkeyes give up 76 points per game. Away, they allow 72.

Beyond the arc, Iowa knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (10), and makes a lower percentage away (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Iowa Schedule