Iowa vs. Auburn: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 9 Auburn Tigers (20-12) and the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Auburn is favored by 1.5 points in the opening round matchup, which tips off at 6:50 PM on TNT. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 8-9 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5 points.
Iowa vs. Auburn Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Time: 6:50 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Auburn
|-1.5
|151.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawkeyes Betting Records & Stats
- Iowa's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 151.5 points in 14 of 27 outings.
- Iowa's matchups this season have a 154.6-point average over/under, 3.1 more points than this game's point total.
- Iowa is 13-14-0 against the spread this year.
- Iowa has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have won three of their seven games when they're the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
Iowa vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Auburn
|9
|31%
|72.7
|152.9
|67.1
|141.5
|140.6
|Iowa
|14
|51.9%
|80.2
|152.9
|74.4
|141.5
|149.5
Additional Iowa Insights & Trends
- Iowa is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- Six of the Hawkeyes' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Hawkeyes score an average of 80.2 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 67.1 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.1 points, Iowa is 12-8 against the spread and 19-6 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Auburn vs. Iowa Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Auburn
|15-14-0
|11-11
|16-13-0
|Iowa
|13-14-0
|2-4
|14-13-0
Iowa vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits
|Auburn
|Iowa
|14-2
|Home Record
|14-3
|4-8
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|11-3-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-7-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|89.8
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-4-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.