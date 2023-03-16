The No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos (24-9) will meet on Thursday at 7:35 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Northwestern is a 1.5-point favorite in the contest, which airs on truTV. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this 7-10 matchup in the West Region bracket. The point total in the matchup is 127.5.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -1.5 127.5

Northwestern vs Boise State Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats' ATS record is 16-12-0 this season.

This season, Northwestern has won nine of its 13 games, or 69.2%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

Boise State has gone 15-14-0 ATS this year.

The Broncos have a mark of 4-5 in contests where oddsmakers give them odds of +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Boise State has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 18 64.3% 67.7 139.9 62.5 126.8 134.5 Boise State 20 69% 72.2 139.9 64.3 126.8 136.1

Additional Northwestern vs Boise State Insights & Trends

Northwestern has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

In the Wildcats' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.

Boise State has two wins against the spread, and is 6-4 overall, over its last 10 games.

Seven of the Broncos' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Wildcats put up 67.7 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 64.3 the Broncos allow.

Northwestern is 11-3 against the spread and 14-3 overall when scoring more than 64.3 points.

The Broncos put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 62.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Boise State is 13-9 against the spread and 20-5 overall when it scores more than 62.5 points.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 16-12-0 6-8 10-18-0 Boise State 15-14-0 8-3 17-12-0

Northwestern vs. Boise State Home/Away Splits

Northwestern Boise State 13-5 Home Record 14-1 7-4 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

