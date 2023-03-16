When the San Diego State Aztecs (27-6) and Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3) square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Amway Center on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET, Matt Bradley and Ryan Larson will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on truTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC)

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: truTV | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

San Diego State's Last Game

In its previous game, San Diego State topped Utah State on Saturday, 62-57. Bradley scored a team-high 16 points (and contributed zero assists and two rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Matt Bradley 16 2 0 1 0 1 Jaedon LeDee 13 10 1 0 0 0 Aguek Arop 8 8 1 1 2 0

Charleston (SC)'s Last Game

On Tuesday, in its most recent game, Charleston (SC) defeated UNC Wilmington 63-58. With 23 points, Larson was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Larson 23 3 1 4 0 4 Ante Brzovic 16 8 3 1 2 0 Reyne Smith 7 3 0 1 0 1

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is tops on the Aztecs with 12.9 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also posting 3.8 rebounds.

Darrion Trammell paces his squad in assists per game (3.3), and also posts 9.5 points and 2.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Lamont Butler puts up 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Nathan Mensah averages a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per game. He is also posting 6.2 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Jaedon LeDee posts 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Larson paces the Cougars in assists (4.1 per game), and puts up 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Ante Brzovic is the Cougars' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he produces 11.6 points and 0.9 assists.

Dalton Bolon is No. 1 on the Cougars in scoring (12.4 points per game), and averages 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Pat Robinson III is putting up 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Cougars receive 10.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Reyne Smith.

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Matt Bradley 13.3 3.6 1.9 1 0.4 1.7 Jaedon LeDee 9.8 5.2 0.8 0.4 0.7 0 Nathan Mensah 4.5 5.7 1 0.5 1.7 0 Keshad Johnson 7.2 5.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.3 Lamont Butler 6.4 3.7 3.5 1.2 0 0.7

Charleston (SC) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)