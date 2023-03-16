The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-8) are 13.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 15 Colgate Raiders (26-8) on Thursday, beginning at 7:25 PM on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 2-15 matchup before filling out your bracket. The over/under in the matchup is set at 150.5.

Texas vs. Colgate Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -13.5 150.5

Texas vs Colgate Betting Records & Stats

The Longhorns have gone 16-16-0 ATS this season.

Texas has been at least a -1100 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for the Longhorns.

Colgate's ATS record is 16-15-0 this season.

The Raiders have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +700.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Colgate has a 12.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 37.5% 77.8 156.4 67.4 136.4 141.7 Colgate 10 32.3% 78.6 156.4 69 136.4 144

Additional Texas vs Colgate Insights & Trends

Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

Three of Longhorns' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Colgate has gone 9-1 in its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

Six of the Raiders' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The 77.8 points per game the Longhorns put up are 8.8 more points than the Raiders allow (69).

Texas has a 10-14 record against the spread and a 20-6 record overall when scoring more than 69 points.

The Raiders' 78.6 points per game are 11.2 more points than the 67.4 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

Colgate has put together an 11-12 ATS record and a 20-6 overall record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

Texas vs. Colgate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 16-16-0 3-4 15-17-0 Colgate 16-15-0 0-1 18-13-0

Texas vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits

Texas Colgate 17-1 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 11-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

