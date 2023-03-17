The Chicago Bulls (31-37) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSN.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSN
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bulls 116 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Timberwolves

  • Pick ATS: Bulls (- 2.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (225)
  • The Timberwolves (33-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 2.9% less often than the Bulls (34-34-0) this season.
  • Chicago (12-14) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (46.2%) than Minnesota (18-11) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (62.1%).
  • Minnesota and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 44.3% of the time this season (31 out of 70). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (28 out of 68).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Timberwolves are 18-18, while the Bulls are 16-14 as moneyline favorites.

Bulls Performance Insights

  • Chicago ranks 20th in the NBA with 113.2 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 10th with 112.5 points allowed per game.
  • The Bulls are averaging 24.2 dimes per game, which ranks them 21st in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • The Bulls have found it difficult to accumulate three-pointers, ranking worst in the league with 10.4 treys per game. They rank 14th with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.
  • Chicago has taken 66.9% two-pointers and 33.1% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 75.4% are two-pointers and 24.6% are three-pointers.

