Bulls vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - March 17
The Chicago Bulls (31-37) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) at United Center on Friday, March 17 at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Bulls lost 117-114 to the Kings on Wednesday. DeMar DeRozan's team-high 33 points paced the Bulls in the loss.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Caruso
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|5.6
|3.1
|3.1
|Javonte Green
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|5.9
|2.9
|0.8
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Rudy Gobert: Questionable (Ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: Out (Calf), Austin Rivers: Questionable (Back), Jaylen Nowell: Out (Knee), Naz Reid: Questionable (Calf)
Bulls vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSN
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Bulls Season Insights
- The Bulls average just 2.4 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Timberwolves allow (115.6).
- When Chicago totals more than 115.6 points, it is 21-9.
- The Bulls have been scoring 112.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 113.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
- Chicago makes 2.8 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.4 (30th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.2.
- The Bulls average 111.4 points per 100 possessions (19th in the league), while giving up 110 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the NBA).
Bulls vs. Timberwolves Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-2.5
|225
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.