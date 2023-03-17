The No. 12 Drake Bulldogs (27-7) will be looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (25-7) on Friday. This 5-12 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 7:25 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami vs. Drake matchup.

Drake vs. Miami Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Drake vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Drake Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (-1.5) 146.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Miami (-2) 146.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Miami (-2.5) 147.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Drake vs. Miami Betting Trends

  • Drake is 15-18-0 ATS this year.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
  • Miami has put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Hurricanes' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Drake Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • The Bulldogs were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +60000, which is the 14th-biggest change in the country.
  • Drake has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.