Friday's game features the Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the Drake Bulldogs (27-7) clashing at MVP Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 74-71 win for Miami according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:25 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, the Miami versus Drake matchup has a predicted spread that equals the actual spread (2.5). The two sides are projected to fall short of the 146.5 over/under.

Drake vs. Miami Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Miami -2.5

Miami -2.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Miami -135, Drake +110

Drake vs. Miami Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 74, Drake 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. Miami

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Miami is 14-11-0 against the spread this season compared to Drake's 15-16-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hurricanes are 12-16-0 and the Bulldogs are 14-17-0. The two teams combine to score 154.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Miami has a 5-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 games. Drake has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 75.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per contest (32nd in college basketball). They have a +388 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Drake wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It records 33.5 rebounds per game (76th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.6.

Drake hits 8 three-pointers per game (104th in college basketball) while shooting 37.3% from deep (32nd in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game at 30.6%.

Drake has won the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 9.8 (21st in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (214th in college basketball).

