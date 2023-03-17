The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) meet on Friday at 7:25 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.

Drake vs. Miami Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47% from the field, 2% higher than the 45% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.

Drake is 16-1 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 135th.

The Bulldogs' 75.3 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 72.1 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.

Drake has a 22-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison

Drake is putting up more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (72.5).

In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are allowing 7.7 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than away (69.6).

Beyond the arc, Drake sinks fewer triples away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.5), but makes a higher percentage away (38%) than at home (36%).

Drake Schedule