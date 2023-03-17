Friday's game features the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) squaring off at Ball Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-68 victory for heavily favored Gonzaga according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:35 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Gonzaga is projected to cover the point spread (15.5) versus Grand Canyon. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 156.5 total.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Gonzaga -15.5

Gonzaga -15.5 Point Total: 156.5

156.5 Moneyline (To Win): Gonzaga -2000, Grand Canyon +950

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 83, Grand Canyon 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-15.5)



Gonzaga (-15.5) Pick OU: Under (156.5)



Gonzaga is 13-17-0 against the spread, while Grand Canyon's ATS record this season is 13-16-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 17-13-0 and the Antelopes are 21-8-0. The two teams combine to score 162.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total. Gonzaga has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the last 10 games. Grand Canyon has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 87.5 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 72.9 per contest (265th in college basketball). They have a +482 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game.

Gonzaga comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.2 boards. It is pulling down 33.6 rebounds per game (69th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.4 per outing.

Gonzaga connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 38.7% from deep while its opponents hit 34.6% from long range.

The Bulldogs rank first in college basketball by averaging 109.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 171st in college basketball, allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions.

Gonzaga has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.2 per game (33rd in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (84th in college basketball).

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes' +297 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (80th in college basketball).

Grand Canyon comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It grabs 33.7 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.4.

Grand Canyon connects on 9 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball) while shooting 38.4% from deep (15th in college basketball). It is making three more threes than its opponents, who drain 6 per game at 31.2%.

Grand Canyon has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.3 per game (120th in college basketball) while forcing 9.7 (340th in college basketball).

