The No. 15 SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) on Friday. This 2-15 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 4:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Lions score an average of 62.7 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up.

SE Louisiana is 7-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.

Iowa has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.

The Hawkeyes average 87.5 points per game, 33.0 more points than the 54.5 the Lions give up.

Iowa has a 23-6 record when putting up more than 54.5 points.

When SE Louisiana gives up fewer than 87.5 points, it is 19-8.

This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.9% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Lions give up.

Iowa Schedule