Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) will aim to beat the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup tips off at 3:10 PM.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh matchup.
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-4.5)
|130.5
|-190
|+160
|DraftKings
|Iowa State (-4.5)
|131
|-195
|+165
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Iowa State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- So far this season, 11 out of the Cyclones' 32 games have hit the over.
- Pittsburgh is 22-10-1 ATS this year.
- Panthers games have gone over the point total 21 out of 33 times this year.
Iowa State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- Iowa State is 22nd-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), much higher than its computer rankings (33rd).
- The Cyclones' national championship odds have improved from +20000 at the start of the season to +7000, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +7000 moneyline odds, is 1.4%.
Pittsburgh Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- The Panthers have had the 19th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +60000 at the start of the season to +30000.
- Pittsburgh has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
