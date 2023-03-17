Friday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) at Greensboro Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-68, with Iowa State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:10 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Pittsburgh is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) against Iowa State. The two teams are expected to eclipse the 131.5 over/under.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Iowa State -4.5

Iowa State -4.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Iowa State -200, Pittsburgh +165

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 71, Pittsburgh 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+4.5)



Pittsburgh (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Iowa State is 16-15-0 against the spread this season compared to Pittsburgh's 20-11-0 ATS record. The Cyclones are 10-21-0 and the Panthers are 20-11-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score 144 points per game, 12.5 more points than this matchup's total. Iowa State is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 games, while Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (scoring 68.4 points per game to rank 267th in college basketball while giving up 62.8 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +182 scoring differential overall.

Iowa State ranks 245th in the country at 30.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 27.6 its opponents average.

Iowa State connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (193rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 per contest its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from deep.

The Cyclones rank 212th in college basketball with 92.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th in college basketball defensively with 84.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Iowa State wins the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 12.5 (245th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.9.

